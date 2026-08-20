Dressed-to-impress roasted salmon for Rosh Hashanah

This festive-looking fish is quick and easy to prepare. Play around with the herbs in the topping if you like - pretty well any soft herb will work. I sometimes add texture with roughly chopped toasted nuts – pistachios or flaked almonds are great.

If you’re prepping ahead, you can cook the salmon, sauce and topping the day before, refrigerate separately overnight and assemble when ready to serve.

For the best flavour and texture, make sure to allow the salmon to come up to room temperature before dressing and serving.

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