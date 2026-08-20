Dressed-to-impress roasted salmon for Rosh Hashanah

Prep: 15-20 minutes
Cook: 15-20 minutes
Serves: 5-6
This festive-looking fish is quick and easy to prepare. Play around with the herbs in the topping if you like - pretty well any soft herb will work. I sometimes add texture with roughly chopped toasted nuts – pistachios or flaked almonds are great.
If you’re prepping ahead, you can cook the salmon, sauce and topping the day before, refrigerate separately overnight and assemble when ready to serve.
For the best flavour and texture, make sure to allow the salmon to come up to room temperature before dressing and serving.
Method:
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Ingredients
1kg side of salmon (skin on, pin bones removed)
1½ tbsp olive oil
Zest of 1 lemon
2 tsp sumac
For the yoghurt tahini
100g Greek yoghurt
2 tbsp tahini
½ tsp garlic granules
Juice of 1 lemon
For the topping
Zest of 1 lemon
2 spring onions, thinly sliced
1 red chilli, finely diced (optional)
100g pomegranate, seeds (about ½ a pomegranate)
10g dill, finely chopped
10g coriander, finely chopped
10g mint, finely sliced
2 tbsp olive oil
2 tsp sumac
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper