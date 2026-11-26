I’m not a fan of the smell and mess that accompany frying – by day two of Chanukah, I’m done. So I created these oven fried latkes. My second genius moment was adding a generous helping of cheese – because cheese and potatoes make perfect partners. If you’re serving them with a meaty meal you can leave the cheese out, but I promise you the cheesy version is incredible. My family fought over the leftovers. Small squares would be delicious served as canapés with drinks at Chanukah parties.

Method:

Coarsely grate the potatoes and onions in a food processor or through the large holes of a box grater. Tip into a large bowl.

Heat your oven to 220°C (200°C fan).

Transfer the grated potato and onion onto a clean tea towel one handful at a time, squeezing them hard over the bowl to remove as much liquid as possible. Once all the veg are in the tea towel, gather the corners and squeeze it hard over the bowl one more time, to get them as dry as possible. Tip away the excess liquid, retaining the white starch that the potatoes have released.

Line a rectangular metal baking pan – approximately 25 x 35cm (9 x 13 inches) with sides measuring 2cm or more – with baking parchment. Pour in the oil so that it’s at least 1cm deep. Place the tray in the oven and heat until the oil is very hot but not smoking – about 5-7 minutes.

While it heats, transfer the grated vegetables to a second bowl and add the salt, eggs, matzah meal, potato starch, garlic and onion granules and grated cheese (if using). Also add the white starch from the grated potatoes if you managed to save any. Stir to combine.

Carefully remove the baking pan from the oven. Quickly spoon the latke mixture into the tin, spreading it uniformly over the tray. Give the top a generous spritz with the spray oil. Turn the heat down to 200°C (180°C fan) and bake for 35 – 45 minutes until crispy and deep golden brown.

Cut into squares to serve. They don’t need any adornment but a scattering of sliced spring onions would give colour and fresh flavour.

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