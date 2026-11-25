Garlic and herb latkes:

900g Maris Piper or King Edward potatoes, peeled

1 medium white onion, peeled

2 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated

2 large eggs, beaten

3 tbsp fine matzah meal/plain flour

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tsp sea salt flakes

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

2 tbsp fresh parsley or dill, finely chopped

Sunflower or rapeseed oil for shallow frying

For the board:

200g creamy tahini dip (tahini paste loosened with lemon juice, water, garlic, and a pinch of salt)

200g hummus topped with toasted pine nuts

400g (1x tin) chickpeas, drained, patted dry, and roasted until crunchy

100g pitted black and/or green olives

1 small cucumber, peeled into ribbons

Vine tomatoes

2–3 tbsp hot honey to drizzle over the warmed latkes