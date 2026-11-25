Prep: 30 minutes
Cook: 20 minutes
Serves: 6-8
This is a fun way to share latkes with the family at Chanukah candle lighting – crispy, golden latkes with a spread of vibrant Mediterranean dips and toppings.
Method
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Ingredients
Garlic and herb latkes:
900g Maris Piper or King Edward potatoes, peeled
1 medium white onion, peeled
2 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated
2 large eggs, beaten
3 tbsp fine matzah meal/plain flour
2 cloves garlic, crushed
1 tsp sea salt flakes
½ tsp freshly ground black pepper
2 tbsp fresh parsley or dill, finely chopped
Sunflower or rapeseed oil for shallow frying
For the board:
200g creamy tahini dip (tahini paste loosened with lemon juice, water, garlic, and a pinch of salt)
200g hummus topped with toasted pine nuts
400g (1x tin) chickpeas, drained, patted dry, and roasted until crunchy
100g pitted black and/or green olives
1 small cucumber, peeled into ribbons
Vine tomatoes
2–3 tbsp hot honey to drizzle over the warmed latkes