Caramelised honey and black pepper cake

A different take on honey cake, this recipe (which can be made milky or parev) caramelises the honey for rich toffee notes, while black pepper adds a gentle warmth that perfectly balances its sweetness. To crack black pepper either grind it coarsely in a pepper grinder or crush it into coarse, uneven pieces in a pestle and mortar.

Method

Place the honey in a light-coloured saucepan over a medium heat. Allow it to bubble gently for 3-5 minutes, without stirring, until it turns a deep amber and smells lightly caramelised. Remove from the heat and carefully stir in 2 tablespoons of hot water. Leave to cool for 10-15 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 170°C fan. Grease and line a 20cm round cake tin or 1kg loaf tin.

Beat the butter and sugar together for 4-5 minutes until very pale and fluffy.

Beat in the eggs one at a time, adding a spoonful of the flour if the mixture begins to curdle. Stir in the yoghurt, vanilla and cooled caramelised honey.

Whisk together the self-raising flour, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda, salt, black pepper and cinnamon. Fold gently into the wet ingredients using a large metal spoon or spatula until just combined. Avoid over-mixing.

Spoon into the prepared tin and level the surface.

Bake for 40-50 minutes, or until well risen, golden brown and a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean.

Leave the cake in the tin for 15 minutes before turning out onto a wire rack.

Warm the 2 tablespoons of honey and brush over the warm cake. Finish with a light scattering of cracked black pepper and flaky sea salt.

denises_kitchen / jewishcookery