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Caramelised honey and black pepper cake

Switch up your honey cake this year with this spiced up teatime treat

September 14, 2026 11:07
caramelised honey and black pepper honey cake 1a.jpg
Photo: Justyna Radon

By

Denise Phillips

1 min read
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Prep: 25 minutes plus 15 minutes cooling time

Cook: 40-50 minutes

Serves: 8-10

A different take on honey cake, this recipe (which can be made milky or parev) caramelises the honey for rich toffee notes, while black pepper adds a gentle warmth that perfectly balances its sweetness. To crack black pepper either grind it coarsely in a pepper grinder or crush it into coarse, uneven pieces in a pestle and mortar.

Method

  • Place the honey in a light-coloured saucepan over a medium heat. Allow it to bubble gently for 3-5 minutes, without stirring, until it turns a deep amber and smells lightly caramelised. Remove from the heat and carefully stir in 2 tablespoons of hot water. Leave to cool for 10-15 minutes.
  • Preheat the oven to 170°C fan. Grease and line a 20cm round cake tin or 1kg loaf tin.
  • Beat the butter and sugar together for 4-5 minutes until very pale and fluffy.
  • Beat in the eggs one at a time, adding a spoonful of the flour if the mixture begins to curdle. Stir in the yoghurt, vanilla and cooled caramelised honey.
  • Whisk together the self-raising flour, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda, salt, black pepper and cinnamon. Fold gently into the wet ingredients using a large metal spoon or spatula until just combined. Avoid over-mixing.
  • Spoon into the prepared tin and level the surface.
  • Bake for 40-50 minutes, or until well risen, golden brown and a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean.
  • Leave the cake in the tin for 15 minutes before turning out onto a wire rack.
  • Warm the 2 tablespoons of honey and brush over the warm cake. Finish with a light scattering of cracked black pepper and flaky sea salt.

denises_kitchen / jewishcookery

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Ingredients

For the cake
175g clear honey
150g unsalted butter or non-dairy baking block, softened
125g light brown soft sugar
3 medium eggs, at room temperature
180ml full-fat Greek yoghurt or non-dairy Greek yoghurt
1 tsp vanilla extract
275g self-raising flour
½ tsp baking powder
¼ tsp bicarbonate of soda
½ tsp fine sea salt
1 tsp freshly ground black pepper
1 tsp ground cinnamon

To serve:
2 tbsp clear honey, freshly cracked black pepper, flaky sea salt