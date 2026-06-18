Aubergine, preserved lemon and tomato pitta pockets

For the roasted aubergines:

Olive oil, for brushing

2 large aubergines (eggplant)

Flaky sea salt (kosher salt) and freshly ground black pepper

For the preserved lemon salsa:

Skin from 1 preserved lemon (about 10g/¼oz)

20g/¾oz basil leaves

20g/¾oz parsley leaves

1 tsp dried marjoram (or dried thyme)

1 garlic clove, peeled

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp white wine vinegar

A pinch of flaky sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

To assemble:

4 pitta breads

80g/2¾oz tahini sauce

2 large tomatoes, each cut in 8 slices