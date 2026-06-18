Aubergine, preserved lemon and tomato pitta pockets

Cook: 30 mins
Serves: 4
Method:
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Ingredients
For the roasted aubergines:
Olive oil, for brushing
2 large aubergines (eggplant)
Flaky sea salt (kosher salt) and freshly ground black pepper
For the preserved lemon salsa:
Skin from 1 preserved lemon (about 10g/¼oz)
20g/¾oz basil leaves
20g/¾oz parsley leaves
1 tsp dried marjoram (or dried thyme)
1 garlic clove, peeled
2 tbsp olive oil
1 tbsp white wine vinegar
A pinch of flaky sea salt
Freshly ground black pepper
To assemble:
4 pitta breads
80g/2¾oz tahini sauce
2 large tomatoes, each cut in 8 slices