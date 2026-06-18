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Recipes

Aubergine, preserved lemon and tomato pitta pockets

Quick, vegan and bursting with flavour

June 18, 2026 14:08
Aubergine_and_Salsa_Verde_Sandwich_Honey_&_Co_Daily.jpg
Honey & Co's practically perfect pitta (Photo: Patricia Niven)

By

Honey & Co

1 min read

Cook: 30 mins

Serves: 4

Method:

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Topics:

Honey & Co

Israeli food

Vegan recipe

Vegetarian recipe

Recipes

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Ingredients

For the roasted aubergines:
Olive oil, for brushing
2 large aubergines (eggplant)
Flaky sea salt (kosher salt) and freshly ground black pepper

For the preserved lemon salsa:
Skin from 1 preserved lemon (about 10g/¼oz)
20g/¾oz basil leaves
20g/¾oz parsley leaves
1 tsp dried marjoram (or dried thyme)
1 garlic clove, peeled
2 tbsp olive oil
1 tbsp white wine vinegar
A pinch of flaky sea salt
Freshly ground black pepper

To assemble:
4 pitta breads
80g/2¾oz tahini sauce
2 large tomatoes, each cut in 8 slices