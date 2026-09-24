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Apple and date crumble bars

These fruity bars are the perfect autumn treat

September 24, 2026 16:27
Apple and date crumble bars 1a.jpg
Denise Phillips' apple and date crumble bars (Photo: Justyna Radon)

By

Denise Phillips

1 min read
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Prep: 30 mins

Cook: 50 mins

Serves: 8-10

These easy-to-make fruit filled bakes combine tender apples, naturally sweet dates, and a buttery oat crumble for a delicious autumn treat. They’re perfect for Succot entertaining.

Method:

  • Heat oven to 180°C and line a 20cm square tin.
  • Rub the butter into the flour, sugar, oats, cinnamon and salt until crumbly and stir in the honey.
  • Press two-thirds into the tin and bake for 15 minutes.
  • Toss the apples with honey, lemon juice, cinnamon, cardamom, cornflour and dates and scatter over the baked base.
  • Top with the remaining crumble mixture and bake for 30–35 minutes until golden. Cool completely before slicing.
  • Prepare the honey glaze by mixing the icing sugar and honey (to taste) with enough water to make a thick, spoonable consistency. Drizzle over the cooled bars before serving.

Instagram: @denises_kitchen

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Topics:

Sukkot recipe

Succot recipe

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Apple cake

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Ingredients

Crumble base and topping:
30g plain flour
200g cold unsalted butter, cubed
100g light brown sugar
100g rolled oats
3 tbsp runny honey
1 tsp cinnamon
Pinch of salt

Filling:
500g Braeburn apples, peeled and diced
2 tbsp honey
2 tbsp lemon juice
1 tsp cinnamon
¼ tsp ground cardamom
1 tbsp cornflour
100g chopped dates

Glaze:
2 tbsp icing sugar
1-2 tsp honey
A few drops of water