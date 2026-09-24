Apple and date crumble bars

Prep: 30 mins
Cook: 50 mins
Serves: 8-10
These easy-to-make fruit filled bakes combine tender apples, naturally sweet dates, and a buttery oat crumble for a delicious autumn treat. They’re perfect for Succot entertaining.
Method:
- Heat oven to 180°C and line a 20cm square tin.
- Rub the butter into the flour, sugar, oats, cinnamon and salt until crumbly and stir in the honey.
- Press two-thirds into the tin and bake for 15 minutes.
- Toss the apples with honey, lemon juice, cinnamon, cardamom, cornflour and dates and scatter over the baked base.
- Top with the remaining crumble mixture and bake for 30–35 minutes until golden. Cool completely before slicing.
- Prepare the honey glaze by mixing the icing sugar and honey (to taste) with enough water to make a thick, spoonable consistency. Drizzle over the cooled bars before serving.
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Ingredients
Crumble base and topping:
30g plain flour
200g cold unsalted butter, cubed
100g light brown sugar
100g rolled oats
3 tbsp runny honey
1 tsp cinnamon
Pinch of salt
Filling:
500g Braeburn apples, peeled and diced
2 tbsp honey
2 tbsp lemon juice
1 tsp cinnamon
¼ tsp ground cardamom
1 tbsp cornflour
100g chopped dates
Glaze:
2 tbsp icing sugar
1-2 tsp honey
A few drops of water