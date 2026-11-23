But I’ve spent my adult life arguing that just because Wagner was a monster, that didn’t diminish the stature of his operatic genius and my capacity to be enthralled, and moved, by it. That’s hardly unusual. As Josh Rosefield-Green points out in his essay, The Meistersinger and the Master Race: Wagner in Israel, even Herzl put aside Wagner the man for Wagner the composer:

“Herzl was well aware of the composer’s bigotry and hatred, yet, as an assimilated Jew in Germany, he fully embraced German culture, leading him to attend every performance of Wagner at the Paris Opera whilst writing The Jewish State. Herzl looked beyond the composer’s beliefs and dived deeper into the significance of his works. Most significantly, Tannhäuser – which inspired visions of liberation for Herzl, clearly mattering far more to him than Wagner's beliefs regarding the very people that Herzl was trying to help.”

Clearly neither Brody nor any of the above stand on a par with Wagner – they are artistic pygmies in comparison – but the point nonetheless stands. How can anyone say we will have nothing to do with these people because of their repellent views but be fine with Wagner?

One answer is surely the immediacy of what we are now experiencing. We are living in the darkest time for Jews since the Holocaust – and it is difficult to see things not getting worse. It’s not merely that we are especially sensitive at the moment, but that it is all so raw. Which is why I have realised that if Wagner was alive and composing now, I would find it almost impossible to look, as Rosefield-Green puts it of Herzl’s attitude to Wagner, beyond the composer’s beliefs and deeper into the significance of his works.

Consider the reaction in 1981, just 36 years after the liberation of Auschwitz, to the decision by the Israel Philharmonic’s conductor, Zubin Mehta, to perform the Prelude and Liebestod from Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde as an encore. One survivor walked in front of the podium, revealed his scarred stomach and shouted “Play Wagner over my body.” Whatever the intellectual or artistic case for performing Wagner, it was – and is even now in Israel – still too raw.

But we are where we are. Wagner died 143 years ago, and that does make a difference. We can leave the man aside now, and focus only on his work. That said, I doubt if in 143 years’ time anyone will be focusing on Nobody Wants This.