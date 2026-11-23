There are just a few weeks to go until the first performance of the Royal Opera’s new production of Götterdämmerung. Jewish director Barrie Kosky has already given us wonderful productions of the first three operas in Wagner’s Ring Cycle, so expectations are high.
Meanwhile, the third series of Nobody Wants This, the comedy about a rabbi dating an atheist is now streaming on Netflix. It’s certainly diverting, but not exactly hi-brow. I did not expect, watching the first two series, that it would make me rethink my attitude to Götterdämmerung.
I’ve written here before about the debate between those who regard anything to do with Wagner as being beyond the pale – which leads, for example, to the de facto ban on live performances in Israel – and those (like me) who consider the Ring Cycle to be among the pinnacles of human artistic achievement. Wagner was indeed a monster, and an open and virulent antisemite. It’s the age-old debate about whether we can or should separate the artist from their art. Has, for example, anyone decided they wouldn’t look at a Caravaggio painting because he was a murderer?
But then Adam Brody, who plays the rabbi in Nobody Wants This, opened his mouth to opine about Gaza: “Put me down as thinking it’s a genocide. Put me down as wanting a free Palestine.” In an instant, Brody’s off-script remarks made me realise that I couldn’t bring myself to watch the third series. I’ve had my fill of virtue-signalling celebs who spout blood libels about Jews – especially when they’re Jewish. And I have zero interest in bringing their poison into my life or adding to their celebrity by making a success of their work. Which is, as I know from speaking to friends, a pretty common reaction to recent outpourings from the likes of Mark Ruffalo, Javier Bardem, Angelina Jolie, Susan Sarandon et al, and their British compadres such as Steve Coogan, Paloma Faith and Dua Lipa. I’ll not go near anything they’re involved with.
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