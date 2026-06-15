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Jonathan Spyer

By

Jonathan Spyer

Opinion

Why the emerging US-Iran deal is bad news for Israel

The reported agreement appears to restore much of the pre-war status quo, leave Iran's missile programme and proxy network untouched, and potentially tie Jerusalem's hands in Lebanon

June 15, 2026 09:38
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US President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read

If the details now emerging regarding the Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran are accurate, then Washington appears to have conceded on a number of key Iranian demands. Such an outcome would significantly complicate Israel's security situation and raise serious questions about the strategic results of the war launched on February 28.

According to reports, the agreement is primarily intended to secure the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to commercial traffic and the restoration of pre-war levels of maritime passage within 30 days. Other issues, such as the nuclear programme, are to be addressed during a 60-day negotiating period beginning on the day of signing, reportedly to take place in Switzerland on Friday, June 19.

The MoU also reportedly provides for an immediate cessation of hostilities, including in Lebanon. Israel has been fighting the Iranian proxy Hezbollah since the organisation resumed hostilities against Israel on March 1. It remains unclear whether the agreement will include US pressure on Israel to withdraw from territory captured in Lebanon since that date. Jerusalem has significantly expanded its de facto buffer zone in southern Lebanon, with IDF forces now controlling territory up to the Litani River.

On the nuclear issue, the fate of Iran’s enriched uranium remains unclear. However, several reports suggest that Tehran will be permitted to dilute this material on its own territory. Iran, for its part, reiterates its longstanding commitment under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty not to produce or acquire nuclear weapons.

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Topics:

Iran

Hezbollah

Israel

Donald Trump

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