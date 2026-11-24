The Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC) Trust is recognised by HMRC for Gift Aid and can claim an extra 25p from the Government for every £1 it receives in donations. The IHRC Trust is one of four such charities recognised by HMRC which are identified in a report on Iranian influence in the UK by Lord Walney, the former independent adviser to the government on political violence.

Of its £642,254 income in the year to June 2025, it handed over nearly £520,000 to IHRC Ltd.

The IHRC is open about at least one side of its activities, saying it believes “Israel is a racist, colonialist, apartheid enterprise that needs to be dismantled and replaced with a single state that represents Muslims, Christians and Jews”.

It will surprise no one that one of the keynote speakers at its December conference will be Saied Reza Ameli, the former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander behind a strict enforcement of rules over women's clothing and the wearing of the hijab that led to widespread protests and hundreds of deaths. Ameli was secretary of Iran's Supreme Council of Cultural Revolution from 2019 to 2023. In that time, Iran’s morality police were ordered to crack down on women who failed to wear their hijab properly, which led to the death in police custody in September 2022 of Mahsa Amini, 22. Her death led to demonstrations in which at least 476 protestors were killed by security forces. Ameli remains a member of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution.

The Charity Commission is currently investigating the IHRC Trust over its links with the non-charitable Islamic Human Rights Commission. Ameli was the founder of the IHRC in 1997 and was director of its Board of Trustees between 2006 and 2022, having studied at Royal Holloway University of London. In 2001 he received a doctorate from the university.

He was sanctioned in Canada – but not in Britain – for “gross and systematic human rights violations in Iran, including through the lethal suppression of demonstrations across Kurdish areas of Western Iran”.

According to Kasra Aarabi, Director of IRGC Research at United Against Nuclear Iran and a regular in these pages, Ameli has been a key member of the Supreme Council for Cultural Revolution, which “facilitated and oversaw a strategic agreement with the IRGC, granting it maximum access to academic relationships between Iranian and Western universities. This created a mechanism through which the IRGC exploits partnerships between Iranian and Western universities to procure sensitive and dual-use research for its military programmes. The IRGC has used such arrangements to procure sensitive research for the development of its lethal drone programme, including from British universities. These are the same drones now being deployed in conflicts across the Middle East and Ukraine.

“Crucially, the strategic agreement, in which Ameli was involved through his senior role on the Council, explicitly identifies the IRGC’s procurement priorities, including artificial intelligence. Someone with Ameli’s background and connections should never have been allowed to enter Britain, let alone establish organisations here.”

I’ve focused on Ameli and the IRGC, but they are merely one example of our failure to deal properly with the threat to the West posed by many other organisations which were founded in and operate in the UK. A JC investigation in 2023 identified eight IRGC figures who have addressed UK student audiences since early 2020, hosted by the Islamic Students Association of Britain. One of them, Saeed Ghasemi, denied the Holocaust and urged listeners to join an end-times war on Jews. Successive governments have talked a good game about security but the presence of the IHRC and its fellow travellers are real time proof of how hollow those words are. The Muslim Brotherhood, for example, remain unproscribed and free to operate.

According to the IHRC: “Professor Ameli is a brilliant and sincere academic who has consistently taken an inclusive approach to his work. He has championed multiculturalism and sought to foster understanding between different worldviews, a position that has even led to accusations of being pro-Western in his own country. He has also been critical of the retreat of multiculturalism in the West.”