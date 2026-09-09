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Liel Leibovitz

By

Liel Leibovitz

Opinion

Why are Jews defending Mark Ruffalo?

For Jewish progressives, acting in a way that is ruinous to other Jews is acceptable as long as it affirms their commitment to abstract leftist virtues

September 9, 2026 17:00
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Mark Ruffalo attends "Hal & Harper" premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)
3 min read
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Is there a difference between being a Jew and being Jewish?

It’s a fascinating theological debate, so, naturally, it erupted last month on the platform known for its commitment to serious moral and intellectual conversation – the social media application known as X.

Ben Shapiro fired the first shot.

“Hannah Einbinder,” wrote the journalist and best-selling author, referring to the actress known for her anti-Israel advocacy, “is about as Jewish as a ham sandwich.”

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Topics:

American Jewry

Hollywood

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