My mother understood the mindset of the Arab mob. She grasped the potential for violence. She instinctively knew what they were looking to do. However, you didn’t need to be a genius to realise the severity of a situation when frenzied people come to your front door – some of whom had matches in their hands – shouting “Kill the Jews, and kill the Zionists.” They wanted to burn our house down, with the ten of us inside.

My father was working for Volkswagen at the time. There had been a man recently fired from his department. My father, in an act of kindness, had then offered him a job helping us in the house to make some money. We knew him. But now this same man was part of the mob.

My mother said that when she was begging for them to leave, speaking to them in a remarkably brave and down-to-earth way, this man managed to restrain the mob. He told them to leave. And, astonishingly, they did. It’s difficult to this day for me to understand his role – why was he with the mob in the first place? Was he a valiant savior? Or, knowing there were four teenage girls in the house, did he want to come back later to physically and sexually assault us?

After October 7, 2023, the story of what happened to us in June 1967 seemed to echo. The worst of what could have been done to us was actually done that day in Israel. Some Gazans with whom Israelis had been friendly, or so they had thought, then turned on them in an orgy of violence, physical and sexual.

Nevertheless, my mother always said, as if it were divine intervention, the mob put their matches away and left our home. This day, though, was indescribably traumatic. My siblings and I all have different memories of it. One brother remembers that something was thrown at him, striking him. Another sibling recalled that I was screaming. I can only remember it all as a recurring nightmare.

The cover of "The Last Shabbat in Tripoli", featuring a photograph of the author with her grandfather in Libya (KTAV) [Missing Credit]

When they left, my mother immediately called a trusted friend, a wonderful Muslim man, and begged him to save us. In the meantime, we heard that a few other Jews had been killed. In the end, while we were waiting, as if by miracle, the king instituted a curfew.

My mother’s trusted friend sent us his driver to allow us to flee our home. Of course, there was the curfew. I think the reason we were able to drive during the curfew is because the friend held a high position in the government. To be inconspicuous, my family were all dressed in traditional Muslim religious garb.

We were taken to the friend’s house, where we lived hidden for maybe two weeks. Interestingly, the reason we eventually left, even though my mother’s friend and his wife were wonderful with us, was because my mother could read the tea leaves. She sensed that his teenage sons would soon sell us out. They had not been immune to the brainwashing and hatred that young people had toward Jews. They would have done it even at the risk of betraying their own parents, she feared.

Bottom line: my mother was our hero. She saved us. She showed unbelievable courage and wisdom. She had the right instincts at every moment.

Much later, we heard from friends who recounted how they witnessed the dead bodies of a family with dolls strewn alongside, which meant little girls were presumably murdered.

The other story I know is there were some Egyptians planted in Libya who did a lot of damage. According to the account, one such Egyptian, with the help of Libyan policemen, tricked a Jewish family into believing they were taking them to safety. In actual fact, they were just confirming the identity of the family before slaughtering them. The further tragedy is that this Jewish family asked whether they could include their Jewish neighbours in this “rescue” effort. So, the mob came to kill one family and ended up killing two.

I am unsure of how many Jews were murdered. Had they killed us, they would have added ten to the total number.

After about two weeks of hiding, when we felt things had calmed down in Libya, we went back to our house. But the end of the Six-Day War did not mean the end of our troubles; the opposite was true. We started hearing from friends that the government was offering us – all Jews who survived the pogroms of the Six-Day War – a choice. Either we could leave the country with a suitcase and only £30 per person, or we could be put in a camp.

It’s kind of funny. I have repeated this story so many times, and yet the ridiculousness of this option has just now occurred to me. Nobody asked why they would put us in a camp when we had our homes. Perhaps the assumption must be that it was some form of detention camp. I think they essentially wanted to purge Libya of Jews one way or another.

What happened to us next shows once again how a single person can change your life. I don’t know what we would have done if the Italian ambassador in Libya had not taken pity on us. To this day, I am unsure how he managed to create a safe passage for us to flee to Italy. His name was Cesare Pasquinelli. He ordered Italian diplomatic missions in Libya to extend protection to Jews caught in the violence. What an extraordinarily brave and principled envoy!

It’s worth noting what happened after the Jews of Libya fled – which, of course, occurred elsewhere in the Arab world as well. It was one of the greatest thefts in modern history. All of the assets of the Jewish community – homes, furniture, clothing, synagogues, Jewish community centres – were taken either by the Libyan state or by individuals wantonly ransacking Jewish property.

After Gaddafi took power in 1969, the Libyan government actually went through the charade of issuing IOUs for the lost Jewish property. They spoke about compensation. But there was a deadline, I think, of fifteen years. Of course, predictably, none of this happened. It was a farce.

Everything was stolen. Some Jews are still fighting in vain to get their possessions back today.

Today, no Jews are left in Libya after a presence of more than 2000 years, long before the Arab invasion and conquest. Nor is there any trace of our presence. Yet another Jewish community in the Arab world disappeared with barely a murmur from the "human rights" community.

Excerpted from “The Last Shabbat in Tripoli: Memoir of a Jew from Libya'”by Giulietta Boukhobza, to be published by KTAV next month