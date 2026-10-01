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Stephen Pollard

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Stephen Pollard

Opinion

What the terror scare on the Dubai–Tel Aviv flight showed about the power of the Abraham Accords

The emergency landing underscored the evolving security cooperation between Israel, the UAE and Saudi Arabia – a reminder that the peace agreements have reshaped the region far beyond diplomacy and trade

October 1, 2026 16:45
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Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump, Foreign Affairs Minister of Bahrain Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, and Foreign Affairs Minister of the United Arab Emirates Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords on the South Lawn of the White House September 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Image: Getty)
3 min read
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As I write, it’s less than 24 hours since the astonishing events on Flydubai flight FZ1073. We already know a lot about what happened on board, and there’s been much speculation – some obviously well-informed and some no less obviously uninformed – about the broader picture of who was responsible and what they intended .

But there is one element of that broader picture which has barely been mentioned – despite it being revelatory as to the wider context of Middle East diplomacy and the future of Israel’s relations with its neighbours.

When the Abraham Accords were first signed in September 2020 they were sniffily dismissed as no more than a fluffy “let’s be nice to each other” PR stunt by many observers. The Biden administration acted as though they didn’t exist, and even more recently there has been little outside focus on their importance in the region.

But within the Middle East the Abraham Accords have been transformative, with a direct and key impact on diplomatic relations and security. At its most basic level, consider the background of those involved in yesterday’s flight. The airline is Dubai-based, flying into Israel. The pilot is reportedly Omani. It’s notable that Oman is not a signatory. Under the security aspect of the Accords, the UAE is supposed to carry out relevant checks on pilots flying into Israel. This has been a huge leap forward since the Accords were signed – and correspondingly, if it turns out that the UAE’s security checks were too lax it would be a big deal, which would undermine much of the progress made since 2020.

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Topics:

Flydubai terror attack

Abraham Accords

Israel

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

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