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Maureen Lipman

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Maureen Lipman

Opinion

We’ve been married a year – and already I’m ordering for him

My husband David loves to shop and loves to entertain, the more the merrier and I’m a pretty good… guest

October 9, 2026 15:45
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5 min read
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We needed to eat kosher out. Whenever we eat out, David has fish or vegetable pasta. If we go to my fave restaurant, Le Relais de Venise, and queue up for half an hour for steak frites, then he has to have cheeseboard and chips and just enjoy my enjoyment. The last time we visited a kosher restaurant there was an unfortunate accident involving boiling water and the neck of the Rebbetzen of Kiev… so it had been a while since we returned. On this occasion it was less than crowded as we contemplated a schnitzel or two from the menu. Suddenly there was a man in tsitsis at the table offering us a glass of red on the house. Very nice.

“How are you?” I ask because I have been well brought up. His reply was unexpected.

“I’m alright I’m alright. Considering…”

“Considering?” I queried, expecting a brief organ recital of the kind that begins most of my daily encounters at this point in my life.

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Topics:

Kosher

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