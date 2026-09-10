As the New Year approaches, I know many of you will be reflecting on the year that has gone by and gathering with friends and loved ones.

Like the Prime Minister, my thoughts are especially with the families of Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby, who must face this New Year without them around the table.

We can't ignore the painful reality of antisemitism in this country that lies behind their loss. I know, too, that many people will also be thinking about the new economic measures relating to settlement activity.

As the Prime Minister told the Jewish Chronicle yesterday, and as your Communities Secretary, I want to reiterate that protecting and supporting your community remains a priority for this government. We will do everything to make sure you can live proudly, safely and free from fear, and we will tackle antisemitism wherever it is found.