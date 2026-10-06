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Andy Burnham

By

Andy Burnham

Opinion

We remember those killed by Hamas terrorists and stand with Britain’s Jewish community

On this anniversary of the October 7 attacks, I want you to hear this from me directly. We will come down hard on antisemitism wherever it is found – in classrooms, on campuses and in neighbourhoods

October 7, 2026 00:01
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People embrace next to memorials of victims of the October 7 attacks at the Nova Festival grounds in Reim in southern Israel. (Image: Getty Images)
1 min read
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Three years on from the October 7 attacks on Israel, we remember those who were senselessly killed by Hamas terrorists.

The impact of the attacks has been felt not just in Israel, but in Jewish communities across the world who still bear the burden of the tragic events that day.

In the years since, we have seen a disturbing rise in antisemitic behaviour in the UK.

A year ago we witnessed a horrifying terrorist attack on the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation in Manchester, with further attacks against Jewish people and institutions since.

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Topics:

October 7 anniversary

October 7 Massacres

Antisemitism

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