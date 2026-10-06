We remember those killed by Hamas terrorists and stand with Britain’s Jewish community

Three years on from the October 7 attacks on Israel, we remember those who were senselessly killed by Hamas terrorists.

The impact of the attacks has been felt not just in Israel, but in Jewish communities across the world who still bear the burden of the tragic events that day.

In the years since, we have seen a disturbing rise in antisemitic behaviour in the UK.

A year ago we witnessed a horrifying terrorist attack on the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation in Manchester, with further attacks against Jewish people and institutions since.