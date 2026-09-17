We need to stand up for one another – because no one else will

As the dog days of August entered their third or fourth heatwave – who could tell any longer? – we were surprised by the arrival of new neighbours in our Brighton street.
There is nothing surprising about new neighbours per se. For as long as I have lived here, there has been a constant churn of students, ne’er-do-wells, first-time buyers, over-optimistic young professionals, random oddballs, lost souls and dodgy old bohemians – into each of which categories, or some combination thereof, I have at one time or another managed to fall, somehow enduring like a great beached tree trunk amid an eddying tide of human flotsam and jetsam.
The surprising about the new arrivals was that they are Orthodox Jews. Brighton is a famously cosmopolitan place. You will routinely see any and every type of people here – except that one. A few months ago I spotted a young man hurrying out of the station, the first visibly Jewish person I had seen hereabouts in the wild, as it were, for years. He may simply have been hastening to an appointment, but I immediately thought that in his shoes – and headgear – I wouldn’t hang about either. Your chances of happening upon some flag-happy, shining-eyed Judeophobe, who may feel righteously moved by the crime of either your existence or that of your ethnic homeland to denounce you as a génocidaire wallowing in the blood of babies or some such, are surely higher here than anywhere this side of Bristol.
You will understand, then, why I was taken aback to see a brace of chosen-people carriers pull up on the pavement and disgorge into a nearby house a clan of what one might take to be former denizens of Stamford Hill. Soon the garden was full of traditionally clad women and numerous girl children, variously nattering, playing and bringing a wholesome, joyous breath of family life to a neighbourhood usually devoid of it. The men would periodically appear in their white shirt sleeves and fire up the barbecue, on which they exhibited an aromatic expertise that would have impressed even my late father, a master of that craft.
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