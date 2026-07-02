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Jonathan Boyd

By

Jonathan Boyd

Opinion

We know too little about what reduces Jew-hatred. It’s urgent that we find out

What’s needed is a standing, cross-disciplinary team that brings together expertise in antisemitism and in a range of fields, from public policy and law to intelligence, theology, education and psychology

July 2, 2026 15:40
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People attend a rally against antisemitism opposite Downing Street on May 10, 2026. (Image: Getty Images)
6 min read

“Do something!!” If there is one response from Jews to the recent wave of attacks on Jewish targets, it is that. And the demand is urgent. Something must be done. Governments, police forces and public bodies feel the pressure too. But the real issue is not whether action is needed, but what kind of action might actually make a difference.

The usual list of responses is by now familiar. Spend more on security. Ban the marches. Ban antisemitic chants. Prosecute offenders more aggressively. Improve Holocaust education. Expand antisemitism training in workplaces, universities and public institutions. None of these ideas is wrong. Some are plainly necessary. But taken together, they amount more to a set of reactions than a strategy.

Start with security. Protecting lives is the basic responsibility of the state, and Jewish institutions rely on it. But is a future in which Jewish life is sustainable only behind higher walls and heavier policing really acceptable? Or is it a holding operation that, however necessary, also gradually reshapes Jewish life around fear?

The marches raise similar questions. Institute for Jewish Policy Research data from 2024 show that 66 per cent of British Jews experience them as intimidating, even threatening. But would banning them make things better? The same data shows that 71 per cent of British Jews believe that pro-Palestinian marches should be allowed in a democracy like Britain. And if people are angry – legitimately or otherwise – restricting their ability to express that anger is more likely to entrench it than defuse it.

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Topics:

Antisemitism

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