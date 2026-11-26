But whatever the impact of those reforms would have been, the implication behind the opposition to them was that they threatened a system of which Israel should be proud. The reality, as has become clear this week, is very different. Because the de facto collapse on Wednesday of the trial of Benjamin Netanyahu shows that it is not only in Russia where politicians can be subjected to trumped up prosecutions. That, it seems clear, is what has happened to Netanyahu – with one big difference from Russia. While the prosecuting authorities have – to put it mildly – many questions to answer, the Israeli judiciary is certainly independent and does not simply do the bidding of the prosecutor.

That independence was demonstrated on Wednesday when Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman recommended that Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara drop the corruption charges against Netanyahu, given the slim prospects of securing a conviction.

In Case 4000, the most serious, Netanyahu is accused of authorising regulatory decisions to benefit Bezeq telecommunications shareholder Shaul Elovitch by hundreds of millions of shekels; in return, Netanyahu is said to have received positive media coverage. The judge – speaking also on behalf of her two fellow judges in the trial – said the evidence to support the charge is simply not there.

In Case 2000, Netanyahu is alleged to have made an agreement with the publisher of Yedioth Ahronoth, Arnon Mozes, in which he would give Netanyahu positive coverage in exchange for legislation weakening Yedioth Ahronoth’s main rival, the Israel Hayom free sheet. The judge said that she and her fellow judges have “serious doubts as to whether the conduct described in the indictment constitutes a criminal offence”.

As for Case 1000 – by far the least serious, in which Netanyahu is accused of fraud and breach of trust for accepting gifts worth hundreds of thousands of shekels from Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan and Australian billionaire James Packer and in return performing various favours – the judge suggested prosecutors should come to an agreement with the defence.

None of this is new. The judges have repeatedly told the prosecution that they were not making their case and that they should either agree a plea deal with Netanyahu or drop the charges. The only difference on Wednesday was the tone of the judges’ insistence that the cases were going nowhere.

The judges, however, have no power to do any of this – unlike the Attorney General who, in Israel, has huge powers. Gali Baharav-Miara, the current Attorney General, was summoned to the court to hear the judge’s remarks, but all she would say in response was that she would consider them.

You do not need to be a Netanyahu supporter to realise that was has happened over the past ten years, in which a sitting prime minister has been forced to face a trial on what appear to be politically motivated charges, so lacking in evidence that the judge thinks the cases should be dropped, has profound implications for Israeli democracy itself. And the damage it has done to Israel abroad is incalculable.

Speaking in the Knesset, hours after the judge’s remarks, Netanyahu said: "Today marked a turning point. Today, the trial collapsed. I said a decade ago, 'There will be nothing because there was nothing,' but it took a decade for this truth to be revealed for all to see." He described "a decade of terrible suffering for me, my wife, and my sons," and called the cases "absurd," saying they were "fabricated to manipulate public opinion and ostracise me." He said the accusations "tore the nation apart and condemned it to repeated elections."

The crucial point here is that he is correct. This is not about whether one agrees with Netanyahu politically. It is about how a case built on sand warped Israeli politics for a decade.

Israel has been through a decade of non-stop media coverage, of digging and reporting, of police investigations, of accusations against Netanyahu and of an entirely changed political landscape as a result of the indictment. Netanyahu’s opponents have been able to rail against the “Crime Minister” and some have boycotted the possibility of working with him on that basis. It has caused at least three elections which with hindsight need not have happened.

Now, however, the judges have in effect vindicated Netanyahu’s contention that the charges against him were without foundation. Whether the prosecution was driven by political considerations, prosecutorial overreach or a stubborn refusal to acknowledge earlier errors is another matter.

This is not the rule of law. This is the warping of the law. And it is the revelation – confirmation, really – that the prosecuting authorities consider themselves to be above that law, to be free to operate as they see fit, no matter how grave the consequences or how baseless the allegations they make. Avichai Mandelblit, the Attorney General who authorised the charges, even told the court that he did so without having looked at the evidence for himself.

The immediate political consequences of this are fascinating. Netanyahu will obviously be strengthened should there be new elections. And his claim to be ready to lead a unity coalition (the issues surrounding October 7 aside) is bolstered. But the opposition bloc will know this, and will likely be even keener than before to avoid any of that.

But the short and even medium term political consequences are secondary compared to the reckoning that is needed to consider how Israel reached a place where such an outrage has been possible, and what can be done now.