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Stephen Daisley

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Stephen Daisley

Opinion

UN study debunks Gaza malnutrition claim, but Labour presses on

Falsehoods about Israel have fuelled hatred towards anything branded ‘Zionist’ – including British Jews. Yet the government seems intent on inflaming, rather than calming, those tensions

August 14, 2026 15:30
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Trucks carrying aid to Gaza provided by the World Food Programme (Image: Getty Images)
4 min read
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There are lies, there are damned lies, and then there are United Nations statistics.

This time last year the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) scheme, a UN-supported outfit, declared a famine in Gaza.

There was some pushback from Israel at the time. To make a finding of famine, the rules require evidence that 30 per cent of under-fives are experiencing acute malnutrition.

There was no data available for the preferred metric (measuring the circumference of the upper arm), so the IPC used measurements for lower down the arm. Then they doubled them. The result was 15 per cent. The definition required 30 per cent. The result was multiplied by two.

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Topics:

Gaza

Israel

Hamas

Andy Burnham

Ed Miliband

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