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Stephen Pollard

By

Stephen Pollard

Opinion

This is Britain now: the Greens embrace antisemitism as a Cable Street rally targets Jews

After Corbynism, hate marches, rising antisemitic crime, Heaton Park, sectarian voting and the demonisation of Israel, yesterday was less an aberration than a warning of how far our politics has already travelled. God help us all

October 5, 2026 12:04
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A demonstration during the Green Party Conference in Brighton on October 3, 2026 (Image: Getty Images)
2 min read
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It’s not every day that a mainstream party which controls 21 local councils and has a realistic hope of being part of a coalition government after the next election votes to embrace Jew hate as one of its fundamental principles.

And it’s certainly not every day that such a party is led by a Jew.

But given that this is the Green Party, which since said Jew became leader has made the embrace of antisemitism and antisemites one of its core electoral tactics, it is not remotely surprising.

The Greens do not, of course, put it like that. According to the supporters of the party’s Jew hate strategy, all they are doing is making a theoretical point about a political idea – Zionism, which is, they say, inherently racist.

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Green Party

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