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Elliot Keck

By

Elliot Keck

Opinion

The sale of uncritical copies of Mein Kampf in London is another sign of the breakdown in norms and standards

Aafaq bookshop sold a version that failed to mention Hitler’s crimes and chose to locate it next to works on psychology on a main display table

August 18, 2026 18:08
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Arabic-language copies of Mein Kampf on sale at Aafaq Bookstore in central London (X/Elliot Keck)
4 min read
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I absolutely love the neighbourhood I represent as a ward councillor. I won’t bore the readers of the Jewish Chronicle with the whole list of reasons why, but near the top is the fantastic array of businesses, many small, independent and genuinely local, that we are blessed with in my corner of Westminster.

It chimes with one of the prime motivations for why I entered politics: my love and admiration for the wealth-generating, job-creating, community-enhancing private sector.

So let me tell you that when I first noticed the handsome-looking Aafaq bookshop on Edgware Road, I initially went in with genuine interest and enthusiasm for what appeared to be a significant improvement on what came before, namely one of the phone repair and vape shops that so blight British high streets. It seemed in-keeping with the broader re-development of Edgware Road, based around a long-term strategy to bring in higher-quality, reputable businesses and chains in place of the shadow, grey-market economy that dominated the street previously.

That enthusiasm didn’t last long. Because as I walked past one of the central display tables in the bookshop, an unmistakeable image caught my eye: that of a certain Austrian-born dictator who at the very least I personally associate mostly with the extermination of six million Jews and millions more from other backgrounds deemed by the Nazis to be racially, genetically, or morally inferior.

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