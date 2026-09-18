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Stephen Pollard

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Stephen Pollard

Opinion

The most depressing aspect about the archbishop honouring Ashrafi is how unsurprising it is

The traditional caricature of the archetypal Church of England vicar is almost comforting in its portrayal of a form of bumbling naivety. But Sarah Mullally is no naif – and that is deeply concerning

September 18, 2026 10:54
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Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, his wife and Dame Sarah Mullally, Archbishop of Canterbury (Image: Lambeth Palace)
3 min read
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To misquote Mrs Merton: "What first made you realise, archbishop, that it wasn't such a great idea to have awarded a prize for interfaith work to a supporter of Osama bin Laden?"

The answer, of course, is that neither Sarah Mullally or any of her team thought they need bother with too much checking when they found a Pakistani Muslim who had, according to Lambeth Palace, shown “longstanding support for religious minorities in Pakistan, particularly the Christian community.”

That was enough for the archbishop to go right ahead and honour the aforementioned Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, the chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, a group of Islamic scholars, without, it would seem, knowing or caring about even the basics of what he has said and what he believes.

It was only when a fuss kicked off after the event that the award was withdrawn, when those words and beliefs were publicised by others, who found it – to put it mildly – concerning that the Church of England was honouring a man who believes that blasphemers in his home country of Pakistan should be executed, who believes that “under the pretext of (war on) Iran, the real target of Jews and Christians is Pakistan’s nuclear power,” and who believes that suicide attacks on Nato troops in Afghanistan are lawful because the troops are invaders. (He later said that this comment was taken out of context.)

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Topics:

Archbishop of Canterbury Sarah Mullally

Pakistan

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