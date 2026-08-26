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Ahron Asher Moss

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Ahron Asher Moss

Opinion

The miraculous return of Yehuda Katz’s body closes a 44-year story of hope, desperation and anguish

He had been mentioned in one of my first lessons of the year at Kerem B'Yavneh Yeshivah; his legacy continues to inspire students to this day

August 26, 2026 13:06
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Soldiers carry Yehuda Katz's coffin (Photo: Ahron Asher Moss)
2 min read
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In June 1982, in the early hours of the morning, Yehuda Katz left Kerem B'Yavneh Yeshivah (KBY) and boarded a bus heading to Lebanon, heading to war.

Last Friday, he finally returned, closing a 44-year story of hope, desperation and finally anguish at the revelation that Yehuda had passed from this world, and only his body would return to the place he spent so many hours as a student.

After barely a week in yeshivah, I found myself at the centre of a national story. Media and TV channels came to KBY for a deeply emotional funeral ceremony, which culminated in the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem.

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Israel

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