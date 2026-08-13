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Naomi Mestrum

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Naomi Mestrum

Opinion

The level of online antisemitism normalised in the Netherlands is pathological

From conspiracy theories about alleged Jewish power and control to Holocaust denial and trivialisation, a new study underscores the urgent need for government against rising digital hate

August 13, 2026 12:40
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The share of antisemitic messages online in the Netherlands doubled between 2021 and 2024, while direct threats against Jews have increased fivefold
3 min read
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Recently, I met with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten to present to him the depressing findings of our study of online antisemitism. It is a large-scale study that quite clearly displays the extent of a digital pathology that has become entrenched and normalised in the Netherlands. And it is profoundly concerning.

Online antisemitism in the Netherlands has not only grown since 2021, but has also hardened in tone, expanded across ideological and political domains, and become deeply embedded in the architecture of the digital public sphere.

The Centre for Information and Documentation on Israel (CIDI) is, and has been for many decades, the only organisation in the Netherlands that monitors antisemitism and provides research, analysis, and public information on antisemitism and Israel. Our study, Online antisemitism 2021–2024, which was published in mid-June, is based on the analysis of more than 105 million public posts across 15 platforms.

The figures are clear. The share of antisemitic messages online doubled between 2021 and 2024, while direct antisemitic threats against Jews – ranging from calls for street violence to calls for mass extermination – have increased fivefold. The use of explicitly antisemitic language has also risen dramatically. Particularly alarming is the fact that only 30 to 35 per cent of posts about Jews are neutral or positive, compared with 63 to 70 per cent in general online discourse.

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Topics:

Antisemitism

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