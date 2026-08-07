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Jake Wallis Simons

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Jake Wallis Simons

Opinion

The Jews will survive the West’s betrayal – the real question is, will the West?

Could the civilisation that gave the world the industrial revolution, modern medicine, the Enlightenment, liberal democracy, Beethoven, Brahms and the Beatles, really be contemplating terminal decline?

August 7, 2026 11:59
The_Beatles_Abbey_Road_album_cover.jpg
The photo session for the Beatles Abbey Road album cover, on August 8, 1969 (Image: Wikipedia)
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On the very day that my book Never Again? How the West Betrayed the Jews and Itself came out, two Jews were murdered by a man named “Jihad” outside a synagogue in Manchester. My previous book, Israelophobia, was published on September 7, 2023, exactly a month before Hamas’s atrocities changed the world forever. In my darker moments, I wonder if I should give this writing thing up. But there are things that demand repeating, and the deeper the shadow grows across the face of the West, the more urgent it all becomes.

When I consider the frenzied debate about antisemitism, and the relentless parade of outrages, it becomes ever clearer that society is missing the point. This isn’t about increasing funding to Jewish security groups or tinkering with the law to make this or that slogan illegal. It’s not enough to stop the patient screaming. You’ve got to address the source of the agony.

Such is the mission of Never Again? It is not just about the Jews, any more than an essay about global warming is about polar bears. Our snowy friends may get it in the neck to begin with, but the true message of their demise can be found in environmental destabilisation that affect us all. The problem, in other words, is the whole shebang.

Not that the Jews are heading the way of the polar bear. I am convinced that many more rich and wonderful chapters are yet to be written in the long story of Jewish history. My optimism may be an expression of faith as much as one of analysis: the people that survived the Babylonian conquest and exile, Crusader massacres, Imperial Russian pogroms, the Spanish Inquisition and the Holocaust; that gave the world ethical monotheism, the concept of universal moral law, 22 per cent of all Nobel Prize winners and the smoked salmon bagel will never be brought down by jihadism, far less the cretinous luxury fascism of the Free Palestine movement.

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Antisemitism

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