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Stephen Pollard

By

Stephen Pollard

Opinion

‘The Jews did it’ – the handy theory of everything, from the Ceuta migrant crisis to whatever may go wrong next

If we are all powerful, something doesn't quite add up. Most of the 69,000 who have crossed from Morocco have been pushed back, and Spain’s anti-Israel government remains in power. Perhaps I left Barcelona too soon

August 4, 2026 15:02
SPollard.jpg
Migrants wait to receive water on the beach on August 2, 2026 in Ceuta, Spain. (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read
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I’m wondering whether I should admit this in public, given the nefarious role some people assign to me as a Jew, but I’ve just come back from a few days in Barcelona.

That’s Barcelona as in Spain (well, to avoid anger from the locals I should say Barcelona in Catalonia). And Spain as in the country which was invaded by an influx of some 69,000 illegal migrants last week. It wasn’t the Spanish mainland which was invaded, of course, but Ceuta and neighbouring Melilla on the north African coast – separated from mainland Spain by the Strait of Gibraltar.

You’ll have seen the chaotic, appalling scenes on TV. At one point there were more migrants in Ceuta than residents who live there. And yet still there are those who deny that Europe and the UK face a migrant crisis, and who continue to argue for varying forms of open borders. But those arguments are for another piece. I’m more concerned here with the explanations offered by some people as to what – and who – was behind the invasion of Ceuta.

Have a guess.

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Topics:

Spain

Conspiracy theory

Barcelona

Benjamin Netanyahu

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