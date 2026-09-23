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Dov Forman

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Dov Forman

Opinion

The genocide slur at my UCL graduation was bad enough – the applause was outright chilling

The two things I couldn’t stop thinking about were not the protesting student, they were the vice-provost, who stood on the stage clapping, and the ordinary people in the room rising to cheer that twisted accusation

September 23, 2026 09:43
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The vice-provost applauds as a student walks across the stage holding a banner that read 'UCL funds genocide' (Image: UCL)
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Midway through my recent University College London (UCL)  graduation ceremony, a fellow graduate walked across the stage holding up a sign. It read “UCL funds genocide”. It was met with cheers and sustained applause from what sounded like most of the room. And on the stage, clapping along with everyone else, was the vice-provost.

Of course, it goes without saying that the right to protest is a cornerstone of our democracy. But it has never meant a right to commandeer every room you happen to be standing in. A graduation is not a rally; it is one afternoon, shared between thousands of people, many of whom have saved and sacrificed for years to be there. Many will be the first in their families to have attended and completed university. That afternoon belonged to all of them equally. Yet one student decided it belonged to them and to ruin that event for many students and families such as mine.

We as a society must decide whether a small number of people can simply hijack every shared occasion, every ceremony, lecture after lecture, and get away with it, knowing nobody will stop them. Sadly, at my graduation, the answer was that not only can they get away with it, but they will be applauded, and across my three years at university, I saw that same response far too often.

Then there is the sign itself. What has happened in Gaza is a catastrophe for the civilians caught in it. But it is not a genocide. The historian Sir Simon Schama put it better than I can at the Holocaust Educational Trust dinner: “We, the victims of the greatest genocide the world has ever seen, are being called perpetrators of genocide. This is the new blood libel. This is a profound lie.” He reminded the room what an actual genocide looks like: 18,000 Jews shot in a single morning at Majdanek in November 1943, 32,000 in a day and a half at Babi Yar, one and a half million murdered by shooting between July and November 1942 alone – a rate, he noted drily, of 434,000 Jews a month. The people who wave that word on placards know exactly what they’re doing. They are taking the worst crime ever committed against the Jews and pinning it on the Jews.

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Holocaust Education Trust

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