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David Bennun

By

David Bennun

Opinion

The far-right crocodile that will eat you last is still going to eat you

Some of my fellow Jews, terrified by what is being levelled at us from the left, fall into the ‘my enemy's enemy trap’. Aligning oneself with such people is not just immoral, it is also a grievous strategic error

July 10, 2026 15:37
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Saltwater crocodile (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read
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Last summer, I strolled down the road to join at least 2,000 other Brightonians. We assembled to protect the offices of an immigration law firm from an out-of-town far-right rabble; those representatives of racial superiority who look as if they’ve not so much lost a genetic lottery as come up short on an evolutionary scratchcard. Hugely outnumbered by the locals, they ended up bundled into police vans “for their own safety”, much to the amusement of PC Plod.

This summer, something altogether less heartening took place. A group calling itself South East Patriots organised a “Stop The Boats” march. It was a much more serious affair. Last year’s grotty old hooligans in Sports Direct mufti, swilling cans of lager alongside their rodent-like apprentices, were supplanted by younger, sleeker, muscle-bound goons, powered by energy drinks and steroids, clad in something disturbingly and intentionally akin to an illegal uniform. Functionally, a blackshirt militia.

A counter-demonstration was duly called, branded as a “Carnival Against Fascism”. I chose not to attend. I had been glad to take part in an impromptu gathering of ordinary Brighton folk to thwart a contingent of racist bullies. This time, I suspected advance co-ordination by the Jew-baiting far left. I anticipated the event would have a very different temper to it. So it proved. And I didn’t have to leave the house to find out.

My home overlooks one of the city’s arterial roads. From a high window, I saw some nasty sorts park up and plot up, identifying one another by the ominous logos on their customised black polo shirts. These were unmistakably the Bad Guys.

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Topics:

Antizionism

Far right

Far left

Brighton

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