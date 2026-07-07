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Stephen Pollard

By

Stephen Pollard

Opinion

Terrorists, tyrants, loons – and the BBC – descend on Khamenei’s funeral

It’s like a mash up of Smersh, Spectre and all the baddies from Team America: World Police – a spectacle choreographed by the IRGC and covered with cloying reverence by much of the media

July 7, 2026 16:01
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BBC chief international correspondent Lyse Doucet reports from Khamenei's funeral in Tehran (Image: BBC)
4 min read
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How Hitler must be turning in his metaphorical grave. The 20th century’s leading Jew hater did not get to enjoy a state funeral. His fellow Nazis were left to mourn his passing in private.

But for Hitler’s successor to the title of his century’s leading Jew hater, things are very different. There’s only one global gathering that matters at the moment for the world’s loons, bigots, racists and – oh yes – “anti-imperialists” and it’s not the World Cup. All eyes are on Tehran and Qom and the spectacle of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s state funeral.

Like flies to faeces, the funeral of one of the most evil men in living memory has drawn a collection of appropriate visiting dignitaries. Hamas political bureau chief Mohammed Darwish is there along with a Hezbollah delegation under Mohammed Fneish, including the families of dead terrorists. A nice city break for the martyrs’ kin.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Ziyad al-Nakhalah has come, as has senior Houthi Dhaif Allah al-Shami. They’re joined by Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon and Armenia's PM Nikol Pashinyan. Russia, China, and Turkey have also sent representatives.

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Topics:

Iran

Ayatollah Khameini

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