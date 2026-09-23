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Keren David

By

Keren David

Opinion

Terror won’t scare us away from Jewish life – we’re too stubborn, resilient and contrary for that

The latest plot in Manchester won’t be the last and no doubt this will happen again and again. And yet, like so many others in the community, I have rediscovered the joy that can come from going to shul

September 23, 2026 13:37
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Armed Police near the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue following the terror attack on Yom Kippur, on October 2, 2025 (Image: Getty)
3 min read
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The other day I was telling a non-Jewish friend that my vague thoughts that one day we might move to Manchester – my husband’s birthplace, a city where we have friends and family, somewhere we like a lot – had now been abandoned forever.
“Why?” she asked.

“Well, Heaton Park,” I replied.

“What do you mean?”
She remembered – just about – that there had been an attack on a synagogue there, when I reminded her. “I’m so sorry – I don’t watch the news,” she said.

But it underlined for me the difference between me and her, the way that my life has been changed forever by what happened on Yom Kippur last year, while others have been hardly affected at all.

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Topics:

Heaton park synagogue attack

Terrorism

Yom Kippur

Manchester

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