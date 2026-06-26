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The JC Leader

Opinion

Starmer restored Labour’s credibility on antisemitism – his successor's task will be to restore Britain’s

The community needs a government ready to repair the UK’s relationship with Israel and confront those who demonise the Jewish state and, all too often, this country’s Jews

June 26, 2026 11:45
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UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer sets out plans to step down outside 10 Downing Street on June 22, 2026. (Image: Getty Images)
2 min read

The very first subject Sir Keir Starmer chose to address in his resignation speech on Monday was his campaign against antisemitism in his own party. The prominence he gave the issue was both noteworthy and welcome.

“Six years ago, I inherited a Labour Party that was politically, financially and morally bankrupt,” he said. Among his policies he was proudest of was “ripping out the poison of antisemitism”.

It was an acknowledgement not only of the scale of the crisis he inherited but of the importance he attached to confronting it. And he deserves genuine credit for what he did.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission had found the Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn responsible for unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination, and many Jewish members were driven out of the party. As new party leader, Starmer moved quickly to address the problem. He apologised for what he described as the party’s “disgusting” antisemitism, expelled antisemitic members, tightened candidate vetting and introduced antisemitism training from the Jewish Labour Movement.

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Topics:

Sir Keir Starmer

Labour

Antisemitism

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