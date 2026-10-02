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Claudia Mendoza

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Claudia Mendoza

Opinion

Since October 7, daily hatred is the new normal for British Jews

We need the courage to name the ideology behind the attacks in Sydney, Manchester and Israel – Islamism. And until we understand that antisemitism is a threat to us all, no one will be safe

October 2, 2026 10:36
Copy of Kibbutz Be’eri credit F;ash90 (10)
Scenes of houses destroyed when Hamas terrorists infiltrated Kibbutz Be'eri, and 30 other nearby communities in Southern Israel on October 7 (Photo: Edi Israel/Flash90) חיילים איזור קיבוץ בארי מלחמה עזה רחבות ברזל
4 min read
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Three years ago, Jews around the world woke up to the deadliest day for our people since the Holocaust. On October 7, 2023, 1182 people were murdered and 251 were taken hostage. They were killed in their homes, at a festival, and in their cars trying to flee. Families were slaughtered together. Women were raped. Elderly people and babies were dragged into Gaza.

Just over a year later, I visited Kibbutz Be’eri and the site of the Nova music festival. Much of Be’eri had been left as it was. It was eerie to see the contents of someone’s fridge still sitting there, a domestic life frozen in time. In one house almost everything had been consumed by fire, yet a pack of toilet paper remained in the corner, covered in debris.The very ordinariness of these objects was devastating.

The one thing that had been removed was every trace of blood. ZAKA, Israel’s voluntary post-disaster response service, had painstakingly collected  human remains so the victims could receive a full Jewish burial. Their work expressed something fundamental about Judaism: the sanctity of every human life and the dignity owed to every human body, even after death. It is difficult to imagine a starker contrast with the terrorists who descended on those communities celebrating murder and glorifying death and “martyrdom”. Judaism sanctifies life. The ideology behind the October 7 attacks made a sacrament of death.

Almost immediately, people insisted that the accounts were exaggerated even as the atrocities were being livestreamed to the world. One particular horror of October 7 was that the terrorists did not seek to conceal their barbarity. They recorded it, broadcast it and celebrated it. One even used the phone of an Israeli woman he had just murdered to call his father and brag about how many Jews he had killed. Still, Hamas apologists demanded that Jews prove what had happened. It was a form of Holocaust denial in real time.

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Topics:

October 7

Antisemitism

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