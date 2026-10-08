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Nigel Farage

By

Nigel Farage

Opinion

October 7 revealed a darkness in Britain: rising antisemitism amid calls for Israel’s destruction

When the First World War broke out, the Jewish Chronicle declared: “England has been all she could be to the Jews, Jews will be all they can be to England”. A century on, the Jewish community has kept its half of the deal while we have broken ours. We must fix this

October 8, 2026 10:25
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Protestors at the Israeli Embassy on October 9, 2023 in London, England. (Image: Getty Images)
5 min read
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Three years ago, the world witnessed a monstrosity. The worst terror attack in Israeli history unfolded in snippets of panicked video and then a steady stream of reports across our screens. A pogrom led by Hamas terrorists, murdering and kidnapping people because they were Jewish.

The footage was traumatic. Each passing hour revealed fresh horrors. Hostages paraded through Gaza in front of cheering crowds. The massacre at the Nova music festival. Parents dragged from their homes with the blood of their dying children still on their clothes. I will never forget the image of Shiri Bibas clinging to her children, Ariel and Kfir, or how small they looked.

And yet while the decent majority of British people watched on in horror, a substantial minority in this nation felt something entirely different. While the slaughter was still unfolding, the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign notified the police that it intended to hold a pro-Palestine march the following weekend. It symbolised the reaction that was to follow.

We had all seen the threat posed by Islamism. We were all too aware of the number of our fellow citizens who felt nothing in common with us, and who were happy to kill women and children in cowardly terror attacks to make that known. But the aftermath of October 7 made it quite clear how deeply rooted these sentiments were. That a frightening number of those who would not themselves murder children were quite happy to cheer on those who would. And we saw, also, how so-called polite society would go to any lengths to diminish and justify this behaviour.

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Topics:

October 7 anniversary

October 7 Massacres

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