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Alastair Falk

By

Alastair Falk

Opinion

No-one in education can be a bystander on antisemitism – it’s a safeguarding issue

Co-director at charity Safe to Learn urges schools to adopt clear policies after Sir David Bell’s review

November 2, 2026 15:39
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Children with teacher in the classroom (Getty Images)
2 min read
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You have probably read about the recent Bell Review, with its clarion call for school leaders to better safeguard children from antisemitic abuse, hate and violence.

You may even have read it and thought about how its 27 recommendations, each one fully accepted by the government, might work in practice.

But you might have shrugged your shoulders, sighed and said to yourself: here we go again, another well-meaning set of recommendations and suggestions that nobody will take very seriously.

However, there is reason to hope that this latest initiative could in fact be the beginning of real change for Jewish children.

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Topics:

Education

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