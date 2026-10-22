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Alex Challoner

By

Alex Challoner

Opinion

Ninety years after Cable Street, London’s mayor must use every power to keep Jews safe

More should be done to protect community from threat of extremists, urges prospective Conservative candidate

October 22, 2026 16:08
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Pro-Palestine demonstrators near Westminster on October 10, 2026 (Photo: Getty Images)
3 min read
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Ninety years ago this month hundreds of thousands of Londoners, including many from the Jewish community, stood shoulder to shoulder on Cable Street to face down Oswald Mosley and Blackshirts. For so many, including me, this act of solidarity is one of the proudest days in this city's long history.

Unbelievably, in 21st-century London, the Jewish community once again feels as threatened, unsafe and frightened a it did during that dark period.

But the menace today does not wear a black shirt, instead it comes masked with a keffiyeh, waving the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran, marching in an unholy alliance of the radical left and Islamists who have made hatred of the world's only Jewish state a cause, and who too often aim that hatred at the Jews who live in our great city.

I do not write this as an observer, I live it through my Jewish husband. Every day the fear that Jewish Londoners carry sits at my kitchen table. I feel it when we are out as a family. And I hear first hand shocking experiences of antisemitism through family members.

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Topics:

Cable Street

Antisemitism

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