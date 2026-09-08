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Alex Hearn

By

Alex Hearn

Opinion

Miliband’s repetition of anonymous Gaza ‘stories’ as fact is no small lapse. It’s the whole problem

This conflict has produced more disinformation than any in living memory – and Jews bear the brunt of the resulting rage

September 8, 2026 16:56
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Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband departs after attending a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London on September 8, 2026 (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images)
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Last Friday, the foreign secretary posted a 32-second video filmed on his phone. Speaking in the clip, Ed Miliband said he had just come out of a meeting about Gaza with people who had been there and were there on the ground. What he had heard, he said, was horrific: stories of medicines being blocked, of children dying while waiting for vital life-saving treatment. Britain, he concluded, had to act more decisively than it had. Notice the word he chose: “stories”.

Israel's Foreign Ministry replied quickly, and its response was not the vague, he-said-she-said denial we have all become numb to. It was a list.

The ministry said that there were no restrictions on medicines entering Gaza; that 22,500 tons of medical supplies had gone in since the ceasefire began; that 200 Gazans had left the Strip for treatment in the past fortnight alone. And – this is the part that should trouble anyone who cares how Britain is governed – the UK sat on the International Gaza Support Centre, the body that helps facilitate that very aid.

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Topics:

Ed Miliband

Settlements

Gaza

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