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Elisa Bray

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Elisa Bray

Opinion

Metallica crank up the volume to blow away hypocrisy

From the legendary heavy metal band to Mötley Crüe and Goo Goo Dolls, more and more musicians are speaking against artists using the stage for their own political agenda

October 20, 2026 14:45
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Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield from Metallica perform at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, on November 08, 2025 (Getty Images)
3 min read
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Just when things have finally quietened down regarding the Ed Sheeran and Macklemore debacle, a new character steps into the “should concerts be a political rally?” debate.

Weeks after the American rapper was removed from Sheeran’s Loop tour by the promoter for shouting “Free Palestine” with accompanying imagery of the devastation of war projected on a screen as he performed the anti-Israel Hind’s Hall, Metallica’s James Hetfield took aim at performers pushing their political agendas.

Thanking the audience for coming to see Metallica play in Las Vegas, the legendary metal band’s co-founder and singer/guitarist said: “I just gotta say, Metallica is not here, like some other entertainers, to influence you with their bulls***, OK?

“We are here… no bulls***… we’re here to forget about all the outside s***, OK? Metallica’s agenda is love, energy and heavy music, baby!”

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Topics:

Music

Rock n Roll

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