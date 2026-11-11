Max Olesker is right about the conversion hurdles – but wrong to downplay antisemitism in the Guardian

And so it was for the author and star of the autobiographical show “Making the Cut,” Max Olesker. At the time of meeting his now wife, Olesker not only learned that he wasn’t Jewish but that in order to rectify the issue he’d have to study, be tested by a Beit Din (religious court), and be circumcised. By his own account in the Guardian, none of this was easy. But the most challenging aspect beyond the physical alterations was how the court treated him.

The testing he underwent was both grueling and painstakingly slow. It seems that the Beit Din sent Olesker back multiple times before he finally passed. Unfortunately, this is a common occurrence. Perhaps it stems from the “turning away three times” practice, but most religious courts make it extremely difficult for converts, even if they were raised as Jews.

The Beit Din of which I’m a member is doing everything in its power to reverse this trend. Our goal is to make the process as welcoming and painless as possible – especially for those like Olesker. Turning converts away at the end of their journey is cruel. The Talmud uses one word multiple times to describe the duration of a conversion: immediate. And that’s our goal; to help people join Am Yisrael according to Jewish law, without the runaround.

As someone who works in this field, Olesker’s story was deeply unsettling. Judging from what is known about the religious court in his area, this treatment is to be expected because it’s notoriously reluctant to convert. But the tribulations Olesker was subjugated to were not the most unsettling part of the Guardian's coverage. Olesker also acknowledged that his theatrical performance must be received differently at “an incredibly strange time to be Jewish.”

This statement could scarcely be more tone-deaf. With hate marches sweeping across Europe and deadly attacks on Jews from the United States to Britain and Australia, it is not a “strange” time to be Jewish – it is downright frightening. It feels like the world is turning against us once again, and those who aren’t necessarily supporting the tidal shift are at least apathetic enough to let it happen.

What needs to be recognised is that Olesker’s production is a form of art. All artists draw from the well of personal experience when creating. Although some of it feels like airing the Jewish community’s dirty laundry, I’m not one for hiding the mistakes we’ve made and continue to make.

However, there’s something that needs to be reviewed in the conversion process. Each of our applicants is asked a group of questions just before completion. The most important inquiry is whether they still desire to become Jewish despite the rampant antisemitism infecting the world. If they answer in the affirmative, then they’re welcomed with open arms.

There is no doubt in my mind that Olesker recognises the gravity of his decision, and he should be commended for making it. I only worry that outlets like the Guardian are unaware of the repercussions of making light of the Jewish community’s global standing. We Jews are not facing some quirky new reality. We’re facing down age-old hatred that led to six million of our people being murdered. The only way we can defeat it is to recognise the evil for what it is in order to stop its proliferation.

Hayim Leiter is a rabbi, a wedding officiant, and a mohel who performs britot (ritual circumcisions) and conversions in Israel and worldwide. Based in Efrat, Israel, he is the founder of Magen HaBrit, an organisation protecting the practice of brit milah and the children who undergo it