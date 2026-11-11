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Rabbi Hayim Leiter

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Rabbi Hayim Leiter

Opinion

Max Olesker is right about the conversion hurdles – but wrong to downplay antisemitism in the Guardian

The religious courts must do more to welcome those seeking to join the Jewish people, but describing this moment of murderous Jew-hatred as merely a “strange time” makes light of the situation

November 11, 2026 11:05
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Max Olesker (Image: Matt Stronge)
3 min read
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Converting to Judaism can be brutal and in some ways, that’s the point. When non-Jews request to join Am Yisrael, we’re meant to turn them away three times. At first glance this may seem counterintuitive, but there's a method to the madness.

Most major religions proselytise; the goal being to spread the word, increase the influence and reach of the tradition. But not Judaism. Our goal is to check the bona fides of the applicant. We only want those who are truly committed. But these checks and balances can backfire when applied to one of our own.

Judaism is passed through the maternal line. I first learned this on a Holocaust education trip in High School. While in Poland, our group was led by a local rabbi. Attempting to rebuild what was left of the Jewish community in Warsaw, the rabbi was often approached by locals with some Jewish background, unsure of their status. Each story the rabbi regaled us with began the same way, “Are you Jewish? Is your mother Jewish? Is her mother Jewish?” If the individual answered in the affirmative to these questions, then the rabbi would exclaim, “Then you’re Jewish!”

However, these lineage inquiries don’t always have a happy ending. There are times that those who have lived their entire lives in our community find out that they’re not technically Jewish. And these cases are compounded by the tension between the liberal and traditional movements. Some of these cases involve an individual whose mother converted in the liberal world and now wants to be part of the more traditional streams and is faced with the difficult reality of having to convert.

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