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‘Zack Polanski is as authentic as a mock turtle’: Letters to the Editor, October 9 2026

October 20, 2026 16:54
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Losing support: Green Party leader Zack Polanski failed to claim Holborn and St Pancras from Labour (Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images)
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The Greens and Zionism 

In view of the Green Party Conference resolving Zionism is a form of racism - in defiance of Jewish self determination, do we also damn France for being French? Germany for being German? and the Poles for keeping out Arab refugees? Every state in Europe is self determinedly ethno-nationalist and struggling to some degree with the imperialist ambitions of jihadi extremists within the latest waves of Moslem immigrants.The Arab world and the wider Moslem world are the results of an imperialist exercise that imposes its supremacy where and whenever it can.

The Greens have demonstrated how running in ever diminishing circles about Jews or Israel is always a diversion derailing serious business as they abandon "green" climate politics for Hamas green nightmares. Mr Polanski ditto. Had he come out from being Kogan, Kahn or Schiff for plain Cohen his authenticity would hold water but as he has only changed one diaspora's surname for another he is as authentic as a mock turtle.

Frank Adam

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