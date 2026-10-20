‘Zack Polanski is as authentic as a mock turtle’: Letters to the Editor, October 9 2026

Prestwich

Walter Titty, known to his deed-poll solicitor as Zack Polanski, has turned from cosmetic enhancement to cartographic enhancement. His Greens now dream of "a single democratic Palestinian state" in all of historic Palestine.

Israel warns that this would end the Jewish state. The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, which sits on a rather generous slice of that same "historic Palestine", has been tactfully silent. Perhaps Amman is waiting to learn whether it too will be dissolved into Mr Polanski's new utopia.

Like Scandinavia, historic Palestine was a region, never a country. It was later divided into a Jewish state and an Arab one. Nobody is yet campaigning to merge Norway, Sweden and Denmark into one democratic Scandinavian state, though I would not rule it out for next year's Green conference.

A man who once offered to enlarge bosoms by the power of suggestion is clearly comfortable with fantasy, and the kindest course is to leave him to it. One question remains, though. Whose safe hands will hold the democracy of his new nation: the Hashemite monarchy, Hamas or the PLO? None of them is famed for handing over power at the ballot box.

Shimon Cohen

London N2

With the adoption of Motion A 105, the Green Party of England and Wales has become the official political organ of antizionism. And with it, almost 80 years of mourning has come to an end for the British Union of Fascists and the Union Movement. Certain Green MSPs have already felt the stab in the back and await the inevitable ‘deselection’ knock on the door if they step out of line. A black shirt or a green shirt – there is little difference.

S Grossman

Glasgow.



It is a mark of shame and depravity that the Green Party has adopted a Soviet era resolution equating Zionism with racism. In effect, the party has decided that if Jews define themselves as Zionist, which the vast majority do, then they are racists who deserve to be shunned and vilified. The motion calls for the destruction of Israel, denying the Jewish right of self-determination and adopting a line that would be music to the ears of Hamas. The motion sanctifies that group’s terrorist outrages and legitimises the October 7 attacks. The party has also refused to safeguard Jewish members from disciplinary proceedings for being members of 'Zionist synagogues'. Quite simply, the Greens, a once decent movement for environmental rights, have suffered ideological capture by Trotskyists and been turned into an extremist cult. So let us now treat the Green Party with the same disdain and contempt we would reserve for any Nazi or fascist organisation.

Dr Jeremy Havardi

Director, B'nai B'rith UK Bureau of International Affairs

Secure in shul

I really appreciate Laurence Taylor’s empathy and his assurance that he will do everything within his power to protect the Jewish community: it’s good to know someone cares (As head of counter-terrorism policing, I promise we will work tirelessly to keep British Jews safe, October 2). For the first time in many years, I attendede the erev Yom Kippur service at my local shul. I felt the need to reconnect with the Judaism of my childhood, and the uniquely evocative and haunting melody of the Kol Nidre prayer, which was beautifully sung by the rabbi: it still makes me quiver with emotion. And I was able to repent for a huge backlog of sins and say Kaddish for my parents. But it was also an act of defiance against those who wish us harm. After the service, I personally thanked all the security staff and police outside the shul for protecting us, to which they replied, “Thank you, it’s a pleasure”. But the fact remains it is absurd, in a free and democratic society, that synagogues-not churches or mosques- should have become fortresses that need round the clock protection.





Stan Labovitch

Windsor