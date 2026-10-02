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Laurence Taylor

By

Laurence Taylor

Opinion

As head of counter-terrorism policing, I promise we will work tirelessly to keep British Jews safe

The community should be able to worship, celebrate and live openly without looking over its shoulder. That is a right that we must all work together to defend

October 2, 2026 14:49
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Armed police officers near Heaton Park synagogue on October 2, 2025, following the terror attack. (Image: Getty Images)
2 min read
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One year ago on Yom Kippur, a day of profound reflection and atonement for the Jewish community, a terrorist attack shattered the peace of the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue. What should have been a day for prayer, for togetherness and for family turned into one of the worst imaginable.

As we mark this first anniversary, my thoughts are with the families and loved ones of Adrian Daulby and Melvin Cravitz, who tragically lost their lives. I also think of the three members of the congregation who suffered serious injuries, and the wider Jewish community in Manchester and across the UK.

Mr Daulby, alongside fellow worshippers, acted with extraordinary bravery in barricading the entrance to prevent the attacker from reaching those gathered inside. Their actions undoubtedly saved lives. In the face of terror, they demonstrated selflessness, dignity and remarkable strength.

While we honour their memory, we must also recognise the enduring pain carried by those who survived, by the wider congregation, and by Jewish communities who saw an attack on one synagogue as an attack on all.

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Topics:

Heaton park synagogue attack

UK Jewry

Terrorism

Manchester

Antisemitism

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