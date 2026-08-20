The success of Israeli players in English football matters beyond the pitch

There is something heartening in more than one sense about the arrival and success of Israeli players in English football in 2026.

It is heartening, first, because Israeli sport continues to produce players capable of competing at the highest level, and because Daniel Peretz and Manor Solomon are doing more than merely holding their own. They are being signed by famous English clubs, trusted to play important roles and cheered by supporters who care, as football supporters should, about talent, commitment and what a player delivers on the pitch.

But it is heartening for another reason, too. An Israeli footballer joining an English club should be no more politically significant than the signing of a Dutchman, a Brazilian or a Spaniard. Yet such is the atmosphere surrounding Israel that even an ordinary football transfer can become freighted with ideology, protest and hostility. It is therefore worth recognising that at a time when there are persistent attempts to turn Israelis into pariahs, English clubs have refused to allow hostility towards Israel to dictate whom they employ. They have judged Israeli players as sportsmen rather than symbols. West Ham did not sign Manor Solomon as a political gesture but because they believe he can help them win matches, just as Southampton did not put its faith in Daniel Peretz because of his nationality, but because of his ability.

The response to Peretz and Solomon is therefore encouraging precisely because it affirms something that should be unremarkable: that a footballer should be judged as a footballer. The clubs’ supporters, too, have overwhelmingly done what football fans have always done: embraced those who give everything for the shirt.