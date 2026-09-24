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The Church of England’s lapse of judgment

The problem was not the pursuit of laudable goals such as interfaith engagement or concern for those who suffer, but the failure to pursue them with sufficient scrutiny and moral clarity

September 24, 2026 11:14
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Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and his wife are presented with The Hubert Walter Award for Reconciliation and Interfaith Cooperation by The Most Revd and Rt Hon Dame Sarah Mullally, Archbishop of Canterbury, at Lambeth Palace on September 11, 2026. (Image: Neil Turner for Lambeth Palace)
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There are mistakes that can reasonably be put down to oversight. But a string of recent missteps by the Church of England suggests a failure of judgment. These decisions were all made in pursuit of laudable goals: interfaith engagement, solidarity with those who suffer, and a desire to listen to Palestinian Christian voices. The problem is that, in pursuing them, the Church has too often failed to apply the scrutiny, balance and moral clarity they require.

On September 11, the 25th anniversary of the Islamist attacks on New York and Washington, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah Mullally, presented an interfaith award to Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council. Within a week, it had to be withdrawn.

The reason was not some obscure indiscretion, but Ashrafi’s well-publicised response to Salman Rushdie’s knighthood, when he proposed that Osama bin Laden should be honoured with the title Saifullah, or “Sword of God”. His representatives now say the remarks were intended as an analogy about the offence caused by Rushdie’s honour, not an endorsement of Bin Laden.

Ashrafi is also known for supporting Pakistan’s severe blasphemy laws that include the death penalty, under which religious minorities, including Christians, have suffered grievously, and for stating that “under the pretext of (war on) Iran, the real target of Jews and Christians is Pakistan’s nuclear power”.

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Archbishop of Canterbury Sarah Mullally

Church of England

Kairos Palestine

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