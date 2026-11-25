There could hardly be a more powerful expression of what Judaism stands for, and of the extraordinary spirit of Britain’s Jewish community, than the scenes witnessed across the country on Mitzvah Day. As Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis put it: “Mitzvah Day inspires us to fulfil our fundamental responsibility to others, turning good intentions into acts of kindness that have a real and lasting impact.”
That responsibility lies at the very heart of the Jewish people as our faith is not merely about what we believe, but what we do. It demands that we take responsibility for one another, care for the vulnerable and extend a helping hand not only to fellow Jews but to people of all faiths and backgrounds.
Twenty-one years ago, Laura Marks founded Mitzvah Day in Britain with a simple but ambitious vision: to bring people together through acts of kindness and service, across religious and communal divides. What began here has since become an international phenomenon and Britain’s largest faith-led day of social action. This year, some 55,000 volunteers participated in 1,500 projects across more than 30 countries. In Britain alone, 37,000 people took part in 900 projects.
Behind those impressive figures lie countless individual acts of kindness: children preparing winter packages for refugees, volunteers collecting food for those in need, communities reaching out to the elderly and lonely. Reflecting Marks’s founding vision of bringing people of different backgrounds together, many events involved interfaith collaboration.
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