At JW3, which now houses Mitzvah Day’s headquarters, Jewish, Muslim, Sikh and Christian volunteers and faith leaders came together to cook and share meals with refugees. Marks herself spent the day making soup with a bishop, baking cookies with Muslim women and sorting food donations alongside a Sikh leader.

This is Jewish pride expressed not in words but in deeds and this year, that message carries particular force. At a time when Jews in Britain and across the West face levels of antisemitism unprecedented since the Holocaust, when many feel increasingly isolated, threatened and uncertain of their place in society, it would be understandable to retreat inwards, to succumb to despair or to regard ourselves primarily as victims.

But that is not the Jewish way. Our history has taught us something far more enduring than how to survive discrimination or persecution. It has taught us how to build, how to take responsibility for our own future and how to celebrate life even in the darkest of times. We do not allow those who hate us to define who we are, nor do we wait for others to repair the world on our behalf.

As Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks observed: “Optimism is the belief that things will get better. Hope is the belief that, together, we can make things better.” In other words, unlike passive optimism, hope demands action, and Mitzvah Day is that hope put into practice.

Indeed, precisely when our values are under assault, we must live them with even greater conviction and when others seek to divide us, we must strengthen the bonds within our community and beyond.

Mitzvah Day is a powerful reminder that Jewish resilience is not simply the refusal to be defeated – it is the determination to create and to contribute to society where others spread fear.

That is the essence of Judaism and it is the very best of British Jewry.