The suffering of Palestinians in Gaza whose shelters have been flooded by winter rain is undeniable and their plight demands attention. It does not, however, justify the inflammatory accusations that have become a familiar feature of Ed Miliband’s pronouncements on Israel.

Last week, the foreign secretary accused Israel of imposing “arbitrary restrictions” on humanitarian access. On Sunday, in a joint statement with his counterparts from Australia, Canada and Italy, he demanded that Israel permit the entry of even dual-use materials into Gaza.

One may disagree with Israel’s decisions and justification, but to dismiss them as arbitrary is not serious diplomacy. It is an inflammatory accusation that suggests Israel is denying Palestinians supplies on a whim, without legitimate reason or discernible criteria, when Israel has explicitly set out its security concerns about materials that Hamas has previously diverted to construct tunnels, manufacture rockets and prepare attacks against Israeli civilians.

In fact, by singling out dual-use materials in his subsequent statement, Miliband tacitly acknowledges that Israel’s restrictions are not arbitrary after all, yet he still fails to acknowledge the security risks that explain them. Such materials are called dual-use for a reason – what can serve civilian needs can sometimes also help Hamas rebuild its military infrastructure, which would endanger not only Israeli civilians but Palestinians, who would once again bear the consequences of another war initiated by Hamas. The terror group has made no secret of its methods and, in propaganda footage, even boasted of digging up water pipes to build rockets. That same disregard for civilian needs was evident in its neglect of Gaza’s drainage infrastructure, which contributed to recurrent flooding long before the war.