Labour’s dangerous turn on Israel and our shared resolve

Rosh Hashanah is a time to examine our conduct, acknowledge our mistakes and change course. That is a useful discipline for governments as well as individuals.
The measures against trade in goods and services from Israeli settlements, announced as part of a “reset” of Britain’s relationship with Israel and the Palestinians, should be judged by that standard. Their stated purpose is to preserve the possibility of a two-state solution – a legitimate objective but the question is whether it will really advance that aim or make it harder to achieve.
There are reasons to fear the latter. The announcement comes ahead of Israel’s election, when outside pressure may weaken advocates of a more accommodating approach. A blanket measure fails to distinguish between remote settlements whose expansion may complicate the territorial viability of a Palestinian state and those settlement blocks along the Green Line and Jewish neighbourhoods in Jerusalem that Israelis across the political spectrum regard as part of their state and would remain Israeli under any conceivable peace plan. Treating them all alike risks obscuring rather than clarifying the territorial compromises on which a settlement of the conflict supposedly depends.
Nor can ministers ignore the likely consequences at home. Jewish communal leaders have warned that sweeping measures could encourage a wider boycott of Israel and contribute to the stigmatisation of British Jews. Those concerns deserve serious consideration when anti-Israel propaganda and anti-Jewish hatred have become so closely intertwined. Just as important as the policy itself, therefore, are the words used to justify it.
To get more from opinion, click here to sign up for our free Editor's Picks newsletter.