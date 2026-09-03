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Labour must listen to Jewish leaders abut the dangers of sanctioning Israel

Repeated ministerial declarations that antisemitism has ‘no place’ in Britain ring increasingly hollow unless accompanied by an understanding of the environment in which contemporary antisemitism flourishes

September 3, 2026 10:31
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Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis with Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband (Image: Office of the Chief Rabbi)
2 min read
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Labour is considering economic measures against Israeli settlements in the name of preserving the possibility of two states. Yet there are powerful reasons to doubt that this would really advance peace – either in the Middle East or here at home.

That is why the warnings from the Chief Rabbi, the Board of Deputies and the Jewish Leadership Council must not be simply dismissed. They are not defending extremist settler violence, which all three have condemned, nor arguing that Israel should be beyond criticism. Their concern is that the planned steps would achieve little for the two-state solution while harming Britain’s relationship with Israel and, above all, British Jews at a time of extraordinary insecurity.

There is first the question of timing. Israel is approaching an election, and British sanctions introduced now will not strengthen Israeli moderates and even those who favour punitive action should ask what is gained by imposing it at this particular moment. If the purpose really is to influence Israeli policy, waiting would be the more sensible course.

Then there is the wider British interest too. Israel is a technological and military power with which Britain has every reason to deepen constructive relations. Ministers should hesitate before taking steps that could become the beginning of a broader economic estrangement.

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Topics:

Settlements

Board of Deputies

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis

The JLC

Israel

Labour

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