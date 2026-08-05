Jewish Care and how to create a decent society

Andy Burnham was right to choose Jewish Care as the setting for his announcement on the future of social care. He was also right to recognise the specifically Jewish values that have helped make it one of the country’s outstanding care providers. At a time when British Jews have ample reason to wonder whether their contribution to this country is properly understood, that recognition matters.
Jewish Care supports some 12,000 people through residential care, community services and practical assistance. Its achievement lies not only in the scale and quality of what it provides, but in its understanding of the people it serves. Care is not merely the efficient delivery of meals, medication and physical support, but also the preservation of dignity and belonging.
Nor is Jewish Care alone in this vital work. Organisations including Norwood, which supports neurodiverse people; Kisharon Langdon, which assists autistic people and those with disabilities; Paperweight, which helps families navigate welfare, debt and financial hardship; and the Fed, which provides care across Greater Manchester, all reflect the same Jewish ethic, as do many others.
Britain’s Jewish community has long understood that it must take responsibility for its vulnerable members: the elderly, the sick, the bereaved, the disabled, the poor and those who might otherwise be left isolated. That responsibility is sustained by professional staff, devoted volunteers and donors who give generously.
To get more from opinion, click here to sign up for our free Editor's Picks newsletter.