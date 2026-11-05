Antisemitic harassment claims by Jewish BBC staff demand independent inquiry

Nor can concerns about the BBC’s editorial standards. The latest controversy concerns Jeremy Bowen, its veteran international editor, who appeared to tell an audience in Glasgow that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza, potentially breaching the corporation’s impartiality guidelines. Serious questions about alleged bias have also repeatedly been raised about the BBC’s wider Israel coverage, and there are grave concern specific to its Arabic service.

One Jewish BBC staff member said the Bowen and Kon cases reflect a wider failure of accountability: “He’s revered, feared and untouchable, while Jewish staff don’t dare say a word out of place, lest they be rounded upon and forced out like Lucie Kon was.”

It would be wrong to suggest that the BBC has been indifferent to these issues: in December 2025, it introduced compulsory antisemitism and anti-discrimination training for staff. Yet the continuing controversies and concerns voiced by Jewish employees suggest that the problem is far from resolved.

The Board of Deputies and Jewish Leadership Council have both now called for an independent inquiry into the allegations, including full protection for any Jewish employee who comes forward.

There is perhaps a parallel here with the UK government. Its decision to commission Sir David Bell’s independent review of antisemitism in schools demonstrates its determination to confront anti-Jewish hatred. Yet the government has struggled to recognise how its policies towards Israel and its rhetoric risk contributing to a climate in which antisemitism flourishes.

Neither the government nor the BBC is immune from institutional blind spots. Condemning antisemitism in principle is relatively easy; recognising it when it emerges through hostility towards Israel, or challenging colleagues whose views are widely shared, is considerably harder.

Far from being an attack on the BBC, an independent inquiry would offer the corporation an opportunity to restore the confidence on which its standing depends.

A publicly funded institution that demands accountability from governments, corporations and public figures must be willing to submit to the same standard itself.