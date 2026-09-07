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Dov Forman

By

Dov Forman

Opinion

Last week, Andy Burnham met with the Jewish community – only to throw it under the bus two days later

We must stop thanking this government for doing its basic duty. Extra security over the High Holy Days is not a gift from Downing Street, nor a favour for which we should be grateful while it undermines us elsewhere

September 7, 2026 17:37
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Prime Minister Andy Burnham meets Jewish community leaders in 10 Downing Street on September 3, 2026 (Getty Images)
4 min read
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A month ago I wrote in these pages that Andy Burnham had decided to throw British Jews under the bus, that Labour had run the numbers and judged us small enough to sacrifice for a larger, more electorally valuable audience.

The response to that piece, which received millions of impressions online, was fierce: I was accused of smearing a Prime Minister with a “genuine record on antisemitism” and of “dressing up ordinary criticism of an Israeli government policy as an attack on Jews”. I didn't think that criticism was fair at the time. Nothing that has happened since has made it look any fairer. What I described as a calculation has kept playing out, in real time and this week his Foreign Secretary gave the clearest demonstration of it yet.

Ed Miliband, our Foreign Secretary, posted a video recounting, in his own words, "stories" he'd been told in a meeting about Gaza: medicines "being blocked," children "dying while waiting for vital life-saving treatment," the UK needing to "act, and act more decisively." He provided no data or named source for who had told him these stories. Israel's foreign ministry replied that there are no restrictions whatsoever on medicines entering Gaza, that 22,500 tonnes of medical supplies have entered since the ceasefire began last October and that Gazans have continued leaving the Strip for treatment, 200 of them in the last fortnight alone.

The UK sits on the International Gaza Support Centre, the body that helps move that aid. Miliband didn't need strangers in a meeting to tell him what was happening. He had the figures already and he chose to believe and use the stories he was told instead.

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Topics:

Andy Burnham

Labour

Israel

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