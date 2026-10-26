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Stephen Pollard

By

Stephen Pollard

Opinion

Jonathan Powell’s flawed approach to Israel is more dangerous than his wife’s views

Sarah Helm’s posts have sparked outrage, but UK national security adviser’s belief that Northern Ireland lessons apply to Middle East is of greater concern

October 26, 2026 14:11
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National Security Adviser of the United Kingdom Jonathan Powell (Leon Neal/Getty Images)
4 min read
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I’ve been writing about antisemitism for well over two decades. In all that time, I don’t think I’ve come across a more poisonous series of opinions than those of Sarah Helm, the journalist and writer.

Among them are such as gems as this in 2023, in which she quote-posted a claim describing reporting of Hamas sexual violence on October 7 as "atrocity propaganda" and used the hashtag #DontBelieveIsrael. In her own text, she added: "It is certainly puzzling that not a single Israeli rape victim has given their own testimony on this."

And when a UN investigation in March 2024 reported "clear and convincing" evidence of rape and sexualized torture against hostages taken by Hamas, Helm described the UN's work as "botched," labelled the report "utterly meaningless," and asserted it "should never have been published."

She has defended Hamas, compared Israel to the Nazis and

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